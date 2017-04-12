Cy Falls Senior will do anything to get to the Prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Everyone has experienced the feeling of wanting something so bad, that you were willing to do just about anything to get it.

One Cy Falls high schooler said he'll do anything to be seen at his senior prom.

Jeremy Robinson’s has had quite the rough road. Recent surgery left his single mother with mountains of medical bills and not nearly enough money to go around.

Robinson decided to look to Craigslist for help by posting an ad that read:

"Selling time for $600, willing to do anything legal to fund my senior prom in less than a month.”

It's supposed to be his night to shine and with some hard work and perseverance, he might get a chance to do just that.