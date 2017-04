Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The tradition of serving your spouse with divorce papers has been upstaged by a new trend.

Make way for the divorce cake.

Kim Say of Adult Cakes by Kim started a bakery for specialty cakes after her own divorce.

"It was an outlet for me to say okay, you're divorced you can get over this, let's move on," said Kim. "You go into a marriage with cake and champagne, why shouldn't you leave the same way."

That's one way to look at it!