Dozens of Houston court cases in jeopardy due to errors by crime scene investigator

HOUSTON — Dozens of local court cases may be in jeopardy because of serious errors committed by a crime scene investigator.

The Houston Forensic Science Commission has identified a total of 65 different cases dating back to October 2015 that required them to file amended reports. Of the 65 cases, 26 are homicides and 5 are officer-involved shootings. All 65 were missing some sort of documentation, 32 had additional administrative errors and 8 had misplaced evidence.

HFSC said the investigator responsible for the work is an officer with the Houston Police Department who has been moved to a different position, but refuses to identify him.

In a memo, HFSC Director of Crime Scene Unit / Digital and Multi-Media Division Jerry Peña said most of the errors were due to the investigators poor note-taking, lack of training and poor attention to detail.

“In several instances, he knew what and how to do things correctly but chose not to do it,” Peña said

Crime scene investigators are required to have 25% of their investigations reviewed as part of a regular quality control check. However, in this investigator’s case, the errors he made were not reported or corrected by the person in charge of his review. The reviewer has subsequently been removed from the review process to undergo additional training.

An audit conducted last summer found that many crime scenes worked by HFSC require at least two investigators and more precautions need to be taken to ensure the integrity of crime scenes. Following the audit, HFSC hired more than half a dozen new investigators, including supervisors, and there are plans to hire more in the future.

With the kind of cloud these errors are casting over the department, they can’t get here soon enough.