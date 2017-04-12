First trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ sets new records for Marvel and Disney

LOS ANGELES — The latest installment of the Thor movie series is hammering its way to some pretty big hype thanks to a trailer that’s bringing new energy to the franchise.

The first teaser trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok” was watched more than 136 million times in the first 24 hours after it was posted online. That’s a record for both Marvel and its parent company Disney. The feat is doubly impressive when you consider Disney is home to blockbuster franchises like “Star Wars,” along with popular animation company Pixar and the rest of the Marvel cinematic universe.

So why all the hype? Maybe it’s the possibility of seeing Thor face off with his fellow Avenger The Incredible Hulk. Or maybe it’s the way the trailer utilized music. Instead of using the same kind of stock music that was used in trailers for previous Thor movies, the trailer took a page out of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” playbook and used a rocking soundtrack powered by Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.”

It didn’t take long for social media to start blowing up the hype even more.

The #ThorRagnarok trailer is so good, it makes me want to start watching trailers again. I usually avoid them. — Simba Jones (@jonesingsimba) April 12, 2017

The trailer isn’t the most-watched online debut of all-time. That belongs to the remake of Stephen King’s It, which was played more than 197 million times earlier this year. “The Fate of the Furious” is second with more than 139 million views.

Still, the numbers are a big win for Marvel because Thor isn’t one of their most profitable superhero franchises. The first two Thor movies earned $181 million and $206 million respectively. That only ranks as Marvel’s 20th and 22nd highest-earning films of all time.

We’ll have to wait until Nov. 3 to see if the movie can turn its trailer hype into actual box office receipts.