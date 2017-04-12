× Former Klein ISD high school substitute teacher charged with aggravated sexual assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A substitute teacher for the Klein Independent School District has been fired after he was arrested and accused of aggravated assault of a minor/online solicitation, administrators said Wednesday in a note to parents.

The suspect, Darragh Smith, has subbed at four district high schools over the last year and two months, the district said. Smith taught at Klein High, Klein Forest, Klein Oak and Klein Collins high schools.

Officials said no Klein ISD students were involved in the alleged assault.

The district sent to following statement to parents:

“Klein ISD considers the safety of our students as our highest priority. We were just made aware that a substitute teacher, Darragh Smith, was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault of a minor/online solicitation. The district immediately terminated Smith’s employment. Findings currently suggest that no Klein students were involved; however, we will continue to monitor the case. Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified parents of students attending the four high schools where Smith subbed over the last year and two months.”