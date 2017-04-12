Former officer sheds some light on key clues in ambush murder of deputy constable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas- After Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was gunned down in broad daylight on Monday morning, authorities have been working around the clock to catch a cop killer.

Rick Coker is a former detective now working in security who let us in on some inside details.

"They're gonna start looking at videos to see what vehicles pulled up, what vehicles pulled away," Coker said. "Who got out of the vehicles? How many people were in the vehicles? They're gonna review not only the day of the shooting but prior to, to see if that vehicle had been there before."

But Greenwood himself may have left behind a key piece of evidence.

"As recently as last week, he had sent out an email feeling that there was a person of interest that could harm him and his family," Coker said. "So, was this person following him? Did he know the routines?"

Detectives will also look closely at any clues from the bullet that killed Greenwood to see what it reveals.

"What information do they have on the weapon? The shell casing?" Coker said. "What do they have at the crime scene itself?"

Authorities hope all these clues can lead them to the culprit, but you have to wonder, what kind of person could do this to a veteran officer?

"To commit a murder like that, as heinous as it is, in broad daylight, yeah, it's the lowest of the low," Coker said.

It shows how officers lay it all on the line every day.

"The number one job of any police officer is to go home alive, to go home safe, go back home to their family," Coker said. "And what happens in between those hours every day, it's a dangerous business."

Will this cop killer be found?

"My advice is to turn yourself in cause you'll get caught," Coker said. "Whoever did this is going to get caught. No question about it."