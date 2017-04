Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - With the 30th Annual Houston Art Car Parade just days away, students at Heights High School gave us a sneak peak of their latest masterpiece.

While a ton of fun, and an expression of their inner artists, this project focuses on teamwork and preparing these kids for the future.

You can see this beautiful creation, and over 250 other works of automotive art, this Saturday at 2pm downtown along Smith Street.

Visit CW39.com for highlights and more art car craziness all weekend long.