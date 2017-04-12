Houston Press Best of Houston®: Best new way to get around the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX- If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of Houston traffic, maybe it's time for you to try a more stress-friendly way to move about town.

The Houston Press, names B-cycle the Best New Way to Get Around the City!

The company boasts 24-hour service, 34 stations, and 255 bikes throughout central Houston

You can grab a B-cycle for just $3 per 30 minutes or a monthly membership for $9. If you become a B-cycle fanatic, opt for the

$99 yearly membership card so you can swipe and ride whenever you want.

If you like to bike along Buffalo Bayou Park, dart through downtown, or meander through midtown.

B-cycle has the best cycles in Houston.