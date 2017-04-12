× HPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in west Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday evening in west Houston.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of State Highway South around 8:35 p.m.

The victim was trying to cross the street when the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla headed southbound on Highway 6 hit and killed the pedestrian, police said.

The driver remained on the scene until authorities arrived. Investigators said he was question and then released.