× HPD: Police arrest one of two alleged burglars in Texas Children’s Hospital parking lot

HOUSTON — Houston police are still searching one of two men accused of almost breaking into a vehicle parked outside a Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a Houston Police Department officer, who was working security at the hospital near the Katy Freeway and Barker Cypress Road, saw two men attempting to burglarize a Dodge Charger in the parking lot. Several officers went out to the parking lot and approached the suspects, who saw them coming and then ran off.

HPD set up a perimeter, using K-9 officers and a helicopter to locate the suspects. Officers were able to find and arrest one man, but the second suspect managed to escape.

Police said the suspects came to the hospital in a stolen white pickup truck that may have been used in other burglaries and robberies in recent weeks.