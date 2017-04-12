HPV sees recent spike in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Human Papillomavirus simply known as HPV, has seen a recent spike over the years.

According to the National Cancer Institute, HPV infections are the most common sexually transmitted infections in the United States. With about 14 million new genital HPV infections occurring each year.

The National Center for Health Statistics said, "The infection prevalence of genital HPV from 2013 to 2014 was 42.5 of adults ages 18 to 59.

Overall, and for both men and women, prevalence of any genital HPV was lowest among non-Hispanic Asian adults and highest among non-Hispanic black adults, with no significant difference in prevalence between non-Hispanic white and Hispanic adults

Men had the highest rates of both oral and genital HPV over women, with Asian adults on the lower end and African Americans and Hispanics on the high end.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 90 percent and 80 percent, of sexually active men and women will be infected with at least one type of HPV at some point in their lives.

Currently there is no cure.

The FDA recently approved two vaccines to protect females against certain HPV that cause most cervical cancers, but It's best to be vaccinated before becoming sexually active.