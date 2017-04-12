Inside Story: Houston’s very own Homeless Heirloom Lady

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - When it comes to antiquing, there are lots of hidden treasures to be explored in and around Houston.

Meet Janet Foster, one estate sale guru that just can't seem to turn her back on the past.

"I can't leave it behind," said Foster. "If they belonged in my family I'd want them back."

Foster searches for the most tattered of items. Anything that looks old and might give a clue as to who the owner was. Sometime's it's a book, a Bible, or an old photograph just lying in wait for a picture perfect and priceless return. Foster now uses Facebook to track down original owners and said it's more about the family connection and less about the glory.

"Anything that has genealogical information in it, names, dates, that I can trace through ancestry and hopefully find some of these people, or descendants of and contact them and return these items."