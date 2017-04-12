× Lamar ISD high school student banks $1,500 in essay contest

HOUSTON — It’s all about having the skills that pay the bills, or in this case, tuition!

Katie Clack is a student at Foster High School in Lamar Independent School District and the first place winners of the Houston Federal Reserve Bank Essay Contest.

She’ll be received $1,500 check for her submission and a chance to meet NBA legend Magic Johnson during Houston Money Week.

A Foster High School student has won the last three essay contests, the district said.

Congrats, Katie!