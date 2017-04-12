Market Square Tower pool goes viral…again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Have you ever seen a view like the one from the skypool at the Market Square Tower Apartments? There's almost nothing like it.

The pool has become an internet sensation twice. You may recognize it from a YouTube video back in February when some amigos snuck in for a dip while it the building was still under construction.

Apartment residents and their guest are able to take a swim in the glass-bottom pool, which is 42 stories above the ground, and hover over the traffic below.

To join in on the fun, all you have to do is rent one of the building's 460 units at $3,000 to $12,000 a month, and it can all be yours!