Missouri girl throws an extra crappy birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It’s like a scene out of caddyshack, but instead of doodie in the pool, it’s doodie as a cake.

Audrey, 3, of St. Louis, told her mom, Rebecca, she wanted a poop themed party, and that's what she got.

Rebecca told the Huffington Post eventually they had to “embrace the weird,” so instead of donning her birthday suit, she put on her poop suit.

The crappy party kicked off like any other would with cake, decorations, and a casual game of "pin the poop."

Rebecca said she hopes Audrey always has the same confidence she has now.

Clearly, the day wasn't as crappy as expected.