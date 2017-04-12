New Houston laws crack down on homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston City Council has approved two new ordinances that crack down on panhandling and ban public encampments.

According to officials, the new measures come after numerous complaints about people asking for money.

"The new law goes into effect in 30 days," said Mayor Turner. "The next month will be spent preparing people."

The law is meant to address concerns over the homeless while still providing them with resources.

Mayor Turner tweeted a map of resources for homeless Houstonians with the hashtag: "meaningful change not spare change."