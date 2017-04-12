Peculiar set of furry friends finds loving home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHKOSH, Wis-- A dog, a cat and a rat were dropped off at the Oshkosh humane society in Wisconsin last month, and believe it or not, they're best buds.

Their owner had to move and couldn't keep the three amigos. When the gang first came in, they were separated during examination, but the vets say they couldn't adjust without each other.

Jack the cat is visually impaired and the staff said he got very anxious and upset until he was reunited with Sasha, the dog.

Tweaks the rat meanwhile just seems to like wrestling and laying on top of his two buddies.

The staff cunningly coined them "the rat pack" and were desperate to find someone who would take all three besties home.

After 5 weeks the perfect family came through.

Kathy Berens and her daughter were looking for a kitten, but after meeting the whole gang they couldn't say no.

The family doesn't have any experience keeping rats as pets and were hesitant at first, but things seem to be going fine at their new home.

It should be easy.

The dog can watch the cat, the cat can watch the rat, and the rat can keep everyone on their toes.