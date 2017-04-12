Screwston Block Party pays tribute to the legendary DJ Screw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Houston rap has become synonymously known for its chopped and screwed sound.

The original origin dates back to the early 90s when Houston Hip-Hop culture founder DJ Screw released a series of underground cassette tapes, simply called "The Gray Tapes."

On Sunday, Screwston Records celebrated the legendary DJ Screw by providing a platform for local artist to create.

The Screwston Block party was filled with graffiti artist, food, drinks and of course music from H-town's hottest artist.

"It's really important for artist to communicate and help each other out to get the exposure we all really deserve," Arturo "Tre" Coy of Screwston Records said.

One Screwston block party participant said it best.

“Their opening the doors to people, trying to bridge generations of Houston rap fans together. It’s a Houston thing. If you don’t know what it is, just stay where you are.”

And there you have it.