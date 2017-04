Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Get ready Texans fans, the new preseason schedule is out.

The Houston Texans will start out on the road against the Carolina Panthers, followed by the Patriots at NRG and the Saints in "The Big Easy".

The Texans will finish off the preseason hosting the Dallas Cowboys here in Houston.

It has been officially confirmed that Romo won't be on the field.

But who will the be the new Texans QB?

I guess we'll have to wait and see.