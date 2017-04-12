× Woman dies outside hospital after shooting in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday afternoon in south Houston.

Officer responded around 12:20 p.m. to reports of two injured near the 3200 block of Old Spanish Trail near Highway 288. Upon arrival, investigators learned the victim where inside a vehicle, and the driver had pulled into the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center nearby.

Investigators said one victim — identified as 31-year-old Phillipa Dever — was in the vehicle’s back seat. She died outside the hospital.

The second victim, a man sitting in the vehicle’s front passenger seat, had been shot in the arm. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not harmed.

Officers is still looking for a motive in the shooting and reports there were no witnesses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.