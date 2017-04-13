Air Jordans for $19.99, Is it the real thing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're some of the hottest athletic shoes around. Air Jordans from NBA legend Michael Jordan.

They're also some of the most expensive, with the latest selling for $160 bucks a pair.

People have even gotten into fights just over the chance to buy Air Jordans.

You can imagine the excitement when it was announced on Facebook that MJ would be lowering the price of all Air Jordans to $19.99 this year.

The enthusiasm soon wore off as fans begin to site the post as fake news.

The story was originally posted on Demic Media. Their website registration indicates. it was created last year and all the info about who's behind the site is private.

Viral Cocaine also has the story as being posted last year with a private activation site message.

Every version of this story is the same word for word.

After further investigation it seems the oldest version of this story came from a news parody site called Not Allowed To.

Looks like everybody else copied them and tried to pass the story off as real.

So if you want the latest Air Jordans you're still gonna have to shell out 160 bucks.

But let's not fight about it, okay?