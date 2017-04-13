Alabama company designs new gum to detect cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, Ala-- There's a new gum popping onto the market, and it's not your typical Hubba Bubba.

An Alabama-based company has created a chewing gum that detects cancer.

Apparently, each type of cancer has its own chemical which is found in our saliva.

So, here's how it works. You chew the piece of gum, it's then analyzed, and based on the compounds in your gum, doctors can then tell which type of cancer a person has.

Scientists said the gum method is more effective than breath and urine tests. Gum is also durable enough to withstand the rigorous testing.

Creators hope to make it available to doctors and patients sometime next year.