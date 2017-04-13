California town paints penises on potholes to get them filled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE, Calif. - A northern California town has so many potholes that residents are going to great lengths to get them fixed.

"The potholes has been here for a long time but the penis - that was just put there last night," Virginia Gabac said.

Yep, that's what's painted right in the street along with the cryptic message, "What are taxes for?"

"Penalizing me for being poor," Lucas Aspenleiter said. "Now I gotta fix my car driving on this road, and I don't have enough money to do all that."

Thanks to the painted penises, city crews showed up to paint over and fill in the X-rated landmarks.

Sorry city officials, seems like this victory goes to the residents.