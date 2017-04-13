Caught on Camera: Restaurant fight turns into a Bayou City Brawl!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A group of angry patrons turned a food fight into a brawl at Bayou City Wings off the Gulf Freeway, Tuesday night.

The cellphone video captured customers pushing, punching and even tossing chairs.

The restaurant reports that there were no injuries and so far, no charges have been filed.

Of course, as brawls go this one is a bit on the tame side compared to a similar situation that broke out last year in Dallas no known as the Taco brawl.

We can all agree that the Dallas brawl tops 'em all.