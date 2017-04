Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Guns are not toys or props for pictures, they are tools that should be treated with the utmost respect and care.

Even when unloaded a gun should never be carelessly left unattended to end up in the hands of anyone other than the owner.

Not preaching just spreading a message.

Hopefully this message will help others to not make the same mistakes that have taken the lives of so many young people recently.