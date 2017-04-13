FBI looking for 5 men in connection to Capital One bank heist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The FBI is looking for five alleged bank robbers who knocked off a Capital One branch on Eldridge Parkway in west Houston.

One of them waited in a getaway vehicle, while another served as a lookout and the other three ran behind the counters to steal the cash.

The thieves ran out of the bank and took off in a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

The FBI said the men were covered from head to toe including masks, but seemed to be in their early-to-mid 20s and likely committed two other robberies this year.

If you can help cops catch the guys, you could get $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.