Houston designer customizes Astros themed Budweiser can

HOUSTON - Eddie Martinez enjoys working on his side passion projects, but his latest seemed to good to be true.

"When they contacted me through email, I thought someone was joking with me," Martinez said.

A graphic designer at Rice University, Martinez was approached by Budweiser to help out with a new project. The beer giants reached out to local artists in 14 different MLB cities to design custom cans. Martinez was picked to create the Astros themed can.

"My style is very bold," Martinez said. "I knew I wanted to put a player there with motion. So, this player is about to pitch, and I wanted to do the iconic space shuttle, an Astros banner, and then an artistic way of representing the American flag."

The limited edition cans are currently available in stores throughout Houston.