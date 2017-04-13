Houston middle school students launch handmade rockets in local competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Most kids dream of flying their own rocket, but most kids aren’t lucky enough to be trained by real-life rocket scientists.

Well, a group of Houston middle school students got to do just that.

Partnering with the Houston Rockets, NASA's Space Center Houston taught the middle schoolers how to build their own rockets.

Students from across the city worked together in teams to build what they hoped would be a winning rocket in Houston's rocket launching competition.

The competition was held at Houston Community College, where four teams took home awards for highest altitude, best design, best creative payload and best computation.

Keep reaching for the stars kids, your future is looking pretty bright.