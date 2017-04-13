× HPD: Armed man surrenders to SWAT after threatening to harm girlfriend, commit suicide

HOUSTON — Houston arrested an allegedly armed man Thursday night after he was accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend and then take his own life at a home in the Almeda area. The suspect surrendered after SWAT officers were called to the house almost two hours later.

Investigators arrived to the house on Monrad Street near Anderson Drive around 9 p.m. and found the suspect’s girlfriend outside in the front yard. Police said the man, believed to be armed with a pistol and knife, refused to come outside the house.

The ordeal continued until SWAT officers made contact with the suspect around 10:50 p.m. and the suspect came outside, the police department said.

Police said no one was injured, including the girlfriend.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.