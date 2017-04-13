× Identity released of woman whose decomposed body found lying in abandoned church

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of a woman whose remains were found inside an abandoned church.

The woman has been identified as 43-year-old Shiloh Hightower, of Dayton.

On April 5, a caretaker for a church in the 5900 block of FM 1008 found the body lying on the floor of the church.

The body was fully dressed, but badly decomposed. A family member later confirmed Hightower’s identity.

Her cause of death is still pending results of the autopsy.