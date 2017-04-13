× Man shot in possible home invasion at west Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex near the Briar Forest area. Investigators suspect it was a possible home invasion.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Woodlake on the Bayou on Briar Forest Drive near Tanglewild Avenue, where investigators found a man shot one time in the abdomen. The victim is a resident believed to be in his 30s.

The victim’s girlfriend heard a gunshot while she was upstairs. When she came downstairs, she found her boyfriend laying on the ground injured.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.