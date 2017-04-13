One hour of running can add seven hours to your life, research says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Running may take time but a new study claims that it can also add time to your life.

According to a new research study published in Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, for every hour you spend running, you add 7 hours to your life.

It’s 7 hours for every hour until you hit about the 3 years mark, then it caps off.

“You can break that up into two or three fifteen minute bouts of activity a day so it doesn’t have to be all at once,” said Dr. Bob Morrow, a board member with the American Heart Association in Houston.

Other exercises like cycling and walking are seen to extend life, too, but not as much as running.

The years added are seen regardless of health behaviors like smoking, heavy drinking, or even obesity.

“The benefits of exercise help everybody, certainly those that choose to make poor life decisions, whether they run or not, may have to deal with the consequences of those life style decisions,” said Dr. Morrow.

So when these researchers tell you to run for your life, they mean it.