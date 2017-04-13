Qurans found dumped in toilet at UT Dallas’ student union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Police are searching for the person responsible for dumping copies of the Quran in campus toilets at the University of Texas at Dallas.

A student found two copies of the Islamic religious text in the men’s restroom inside the student union and reported the incident immediately to campus police.

The books were believed to be deposited in the toilet around 6 p.m. or 7pm.

UT Dallas junior and president of the campus Muslim Student Association, Mohammad Syed, said he’s shocked by the story. He’s known the campus to be a welcoming environment and has nothing but good things to say about it.

UT Dallas Police Chief, Larry Zacharias, said that this incident was rare and strange and believes that the Qurans were taken from their Reflection Room in the student union.

The incident wasn’t reported as a crime because no one claimed them as stolen property but police are still investigating.