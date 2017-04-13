Travel Fix’s Drew Binsky chats about his North Korean adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--Travel Fix's Drew Binsky has traveled around the world, but there's a place he's never got the chance to visit, until now.

He got his opportunity because for the very first time, foreigners were welcomed to join North Korea's annual marathon.

" There's a few tour companies out of Beijing that give tours in North Korea. The one I went with is called, Koryo Tours. It's fantastic to work with. You pretty much pay a one-time fee," said Binsky.

Despite what you've heard about airport security there, Drew said it was amongst the least strict he's ever experienced. "They just do a basic pat-down. I thought they were going to search through every picture, which I was told that's possible. But nothing."

The rules were set once he exited the airport, and they were strict.

"You're not allowed to take photos of military or any construction," said Binsky. "People in North Korea don't have the internet and the one thing they do have that's like it is controlled by the government, meaning citizens only know what the leaders want them to know.

Believe it or not, one of the things they don't know is our country's 45th president.

"There's no way to connect with the outside world. And the people who live there have no idea what's happening outside their borders," Binsky said.

...but despite all of that,

Binsky said people in North Korea lead normal lives.

"Kids go to school, people take the metro to work, people spend time with their families," said Binsky.

A once in a lifetime experience for sure, something Binsky will certainly never forget.