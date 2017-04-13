WATCH LIVE: Galveston PD shares latest details in shooting of San Luis Hotel security guard

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the latest details in the search for three men connected to the shooting of a hotel security guard.

The victim — identified as Phillip Molis — was walking the grounds of the San Luis Hotel in the 5200 block of Seawall Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Monday when he noticed three suspicious men in the venue’s parking lot. Investigators said the guard approached the group, and at least one of the men fired at the victim and struck him.

The men then ran away.

Molis was taken to the UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital where he underwent surgery. As of Thursday morning, hospital officials confirm he is still in critical condition.

Several law enforcement agencies were called out to help in the investigation including the Texas Department of Public Safety, La Marque Police Department, UTMB Police and the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.