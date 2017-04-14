Actress enjoying career revival thanks to United Airlines meme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- The 80s comedy Airplane is getting a revival thanks to a famous slapping scene.

Lee Bryant, 71, is experiencing a revival thanks to United Airlines latest debacle.

The famous movie clip of Bryant and actor Leslie Nielson has now been dubbed, "United Airlines Training Video."

"It is an honor to be the meme for United Airlines and for this incident," Bryant said. "After all these years, it's still funny. It's still relevant, obviously."

The Twittersphere was quick to comment on the recent meme.

United airlines have updated their training program in light of recent issues pic.twitter.com/Ukt1LwXOQw — Nev (@HTAFCYork) April 14, 2017

United Airlines Training flight Video How to throw passengers off Overcrowded plane https://t.co/BFJe6wNrqn https://t.co/1DJnnqgWIK — Terry (@DragonPatriot) April 14, 2017

According to Bryant, the famous scene was actually her idea. Bryant suggested that her character get slapped instead of shaken.

"It just came to me that it would, you know, the classic thing to do to an hysterical person," Bryant said.