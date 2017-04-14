Bayou City Wings apologizes for viral brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- On Tuesday night, one man's order of wings came with a hot side of punches and flying chairs.

The incident took place at the Bayou City Wings, off of Gulf Freeway, when a man chatting with the group of strangers was assaulted.

According to management, the man was talking with the group and started feeling uncomfortable so he went back to sitting by himself.

One of the men from the group walked over to the man's table and started a verbal argument which turned physical.

Surveillance and cellphone video captured the Bayou City brawl.

"The staff was trying to get the puncher out of the restaurant when the women in the group decided to take charge," Max Thweatt, Bayou City Wings Operations Director said. "As they were getting him outside, the females in the group started throwing stuff and trying to inflict some sort of pain on him.;"

Bayou City Wings is asking for the public's help identifying the instigators. They are hoping anyone, who recognizes the people in the video, will call in.

"We've already got one of the people identified as of this morning" said Thweatt.

The restaurant is planning on pressing charges against the individuals involved.

"They left with a tab, they left owing us money. they destroyed company property" said Thweatt.

Now, the food joint is doing everything they can to keep its family friendly reputation.