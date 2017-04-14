Beauty and the Beast waltz to one Billion at the Box Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The live action remake is a box office beast and has officially hit a billion dollars worldwide, that's billion with a B!

The movie has not only waltzed its way to being the highest-grossing movie of the year so far but also the highest grossing live-action movie musical of all time and that's something to smile about.

Now, to some, this may come as no surprise because, well, it's Disney and the production giant is responsible for 14 of the 29 films to ever earn one billion dollars or more.

They plan to add more money makers to the list too. Like Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Cars 3.

As for future live action flicks, they have many in the pipeline. Like the Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Mulan but the one people seem to be buzzing about is the live adaption of the Lion King.

Yes, it's safe to say that the circle of life is full of green when it comes to Disney.