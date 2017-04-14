× Channelview man arrested after standoff with Harris County officers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is behind bars Friday morning after a stand-off with Harris County sheriff’s deputies at a home in the Channelview area.

Officers responded to a weapons disturbance at a house on Garlang Street near Sheldon Road around 1 a.m. When deputies arrived, a neighbor said the suspect had been in an argument with them and he threatened them with a weapon.

Deputies tried talking to the suspect but he refused to come outside. In response, the officers requested a tactical unit come out for backup. However, the officers were able to arrest the man without additional assistance.

The charges have been refered to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.