Class Acts: Abel Garcia flies through the skies as an upcoming pilot

HOUSTON - Abel Garcia didn't grow up as a frequent flyer, but thanks to a recent school program he's flying high.

Garcia is one of many students participating in the flight program at Sterling Aviation High School.

"I've been as high as almost 3,000 feet," Garcia said. "It's pretty beautiful watching the world. When I'm in the sky, I see the people like little ants, they're small."

Garcia trains on real airplanes and in the flight simulator on campus.

"When I'm in the simulator, it tests everything. My takeoffs, my cruising and my landings. The more I do it, the better I get," Garcia said.

Garcia wants to be a commercial airline pilot when he gets older.

Looks like skies are not just the limit for this kid.