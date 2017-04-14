Flix Fix: The Fate of the Furious, Gifted and more reviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Fate of the Furious arrives in theaters this weekend, the 8th film in that franchise that offers bigger stunts than ever before, but is it good? Film critic Dustin Chase has that review. Plus Spider-Man director Marc Webb steps away from Marvel and back towards original drama with Gifted, starring Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer. What looks like a typical child custody battle might surprise you. Also Chase runs down the best and worst films from his time at The Dallas International Film Festival, as well as a potential Oscar contender in the mix. All this week on Houston’s only weekly film criticism show Flix Fix.