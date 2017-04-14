HOUSTON - The Fate of the Furious arrives in theaters this weekend, the 8th film in that franchise that offers bigger stunts than ever before, but is it good? Film critic Dustin Chase has that review. Plus Spider-Man director Marc Webb steps away from Marvel and back towards original drama with Gifted, starring Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer. What looks like a typical child custody battle might surprise you. Also Chase runs down the best and worst films from his time at The Dallas International Film Festival, as well as a potential Oscar contender in the mix. All this week on Houston’s only weekly film criticism show Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: The Fate of the Furious, Gifted and more reviews
-
Flix Fix: The Space Between Us, The Comedian and Youth in Oregon
-
Flix Fix: ’90s makes big-screen comeback, best film debuts at SXSW and more!
-
Flix Fix: ‘Gold,’ ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ hit theaters this weekend
-
Flix Fix: King Kong returns and what to expect this year at South by Southwest
-
Flix Fix: Ghost in the Shell, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Personal Shopper
-
-
Flix Fix: Oscar weekend has arrived— keep an eye on these actors!
-
Fix Flix: ‘Split,’ ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ makes for thriller-packed weekend
-
Flix Fix: Hugh Jackman is back as Logan, Lisa Kudrows serves it up in Table 19
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews T2 Trainspotting, Raw, Wilson and Life
-
Flix Fix: ‘The Bye Bye Man,’ ‘Live By Night’ among must-see films this weekend
-
-
Flix Fix: Dustin gives take on Silence, A Monster Calls, Underworld Blood Wars and Golden Globe predictions
-
Flix Fix: Going in Style, Aftermath and Queen of the Desert
-
Flix Fix: John Wick Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker