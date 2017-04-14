Former Christian church in Colorado converted into the International Church of Cannabis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo-- After 113 years a former Lutheran church has been converted into a very different kind of place.

"Welcome to the International Church of Cannabis," church founder Steve Berke said.

The International Church of Cannabis is where pot smokers meet to worship at the altar of mary jane.

As a church promotional video puts it, "we are elevationists, an open minded congregation that welcomes people of all faiths and cultures."

"You know, we don't believe that a church needs to necessarily be drab and boring for it to be a spiritual place," Berke said.

Right now, the congregation is trying to raise $100,000 to help with repairs and other church improvements.

"You can use cannabis in this space, up in the chapel, on our patio," Berke said. "It is our First Amendment right to be able to practice our religion."

Bereke would like outsiders to understand that they are not just a bunch of Cheech and Chong stoners.They are really here to impact the community in a positive way and be respectful to their neighbors.

