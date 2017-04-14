× HFD safety tips for a egg-tastic Easter weekend!

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department wishes everyone a safe Easter weekend and encourages families to follow these simple safe tips to ensure the holiday stays fun during egg hunts, barbecues and other outdoor activities.

HFD reminds Houstonians about the importance of taking safety measures when outdoors to avoid heat-related medical emergencies as well as pool and water safety.

Heat Related Medical Emergencies

Before conducting outdoors activities and feeling thirsty, drink plenty of water and electrolyte-replacement beverages. Avoid beverages or food sources with caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar because these can actually result in the loss of body fluid.

Most popular sodas contain high levels of sugar and should be avoided when conducting strenuous activity.

Pool and Water Safety

Active, focused, adult supervision is the most important safety measure to prevent a water-related tragedy involving a child. The vast majority of children who drown in pools do so in the backyards of their own homes or of relatives.

Designate responsible adults to take shifts to watch the pool or water area and make sure there are no distractions such as a cell phone.

HFD also recommends the following safety tips when cooking or barbecuing:

Remember to use a moderate cooking temperature, don’t overfill the container, and if you must leave the kitchen, turn the burner off.

Turn pot handles away from the front of the stove. Curious children may reach up and grab the handle, pulling the hot contents down on themselves.

Wear short sleeves or tight fitting long sleeves when cooking to reduce a clothing fire hazard and make sure pot holders are not too close to the stove.

If there is a fire in the oven – Turn off the oven and keep the oven door closed.

Always, have a working smoke detector!

Over half the people attempting to extinguish a kitchen fire are injured. Never try to move the pan, don’t throw water on it, and don’t put flour on it.

If you attempt to extinguish the fire, it is best to use a class ABC multipurpose fire extinguisher. Stay back 6 to 8 feet and be careful not to spray the grease out of the pan. Baking soda can also smother the fire.

Barbecue Grill Safety Tips

Portable barbecue pits, charcoal grills and other open-flame cooking devices outside of a building should not be operated on combustible balconies or within 10 feet of combustible walls or roofs or other combustible materials.

When igniting the barbecue charcoal, use a charcoal lighter, not gasoline.

A fire extinguisher or charged garden hose should be handy while the fire is burning.

Check the pit frequently to insure that it is okay.

Never leave children unsupervised near a hot grill.

Hot ash and coals from barbecue pits and charcoal burners should be placed in a non-combustible container until cooled or thoroughly saturated with water, before being disposed of.

For these and additional safety tips visit www.houstonfire.org