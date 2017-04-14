Photos: Houston Zoo’s newborn giraffe makes public debut on Good Friday

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo’s five-day-old baby giraffe made her public debut on Good Friday. The giraffe team gave the baby and her mother, Tyra, access to the main yard at the McGovern Giraffe Habitat.

After she got acquainted with her surroundings, the team introduced the yet-to-be-named calf to the rest of the giraffe herd. The baby was a hit with the crowds at the zoo this holiday weekend. Baby and mama will continue to spend time in guest-view for parts of each day as long as the weather is nice.

The female Masai giraffe was born at 9:04 a.m. Monday in the McGovern Giraffe Barn at the African Forest. After a two-hour labor both Tyra and her new calf were doing well and left to bond behind the scenes with keeper and veterinary teams watching over them.

On average, giraffe pregnancies last from 14 to 15 months. A newborn Masai giraffe calf typically weighs between 125 and 150 pounds at birth and measures approximately 6 feet tall. Giraffes are the tallest living terrestrial animals, with the average male standing at 17 feet tall and weighing 2,500 pounds. Females average more than 14 feet tall. The new calf weighs 139 pounds and is estimated to be 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Over the last decade, the number of giraffes in the wild has dropped by 40%, with less than 80,000 giraffes remaining. Of the nine subspecies of giraffes, the Houston Zoo is now home to six Masai giraffes.

How does the Houston Zoo help save giraffes in the wild?

Just by visiting the Houston Zoo, guests are helping save giraffes in the wild. Admission tickets and memberships help fund important work that protect giraffes in the wild.

The Houston Zoo provides funds and training for local people in Africa to protect wild giraffes from poaching and harm. They walk long distances in areas of Africa where giraffe live to arrest illegal hunters and collect harmful wire traps set for wildlife in the trees and bushes.

The Houston Zoo provided training and funds for Enock Zulu, an Anti-Poaching Unit Manager leading a local community anti-poaching unit in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. In his six years of leadership, Zulu’s teams have collected over 12,784 wire traps, rescuing 11 animals from snares, and have arrested over 89 poachers. He and his team risk their lives to protect giraffe and other wildlife every day.

Quick Facts:

Born: Monday, April 10 at 9:04 a.m.

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 139 (now 147!) pounds