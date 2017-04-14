Houston’s historic Kirby Mansion in jeopardy of being demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Houston Historian R.W. McKinney takes us on a rare tour of the historical 17,000 square feet Kirby Mansion.

The Home dates back to 1892 but was originally purchased in 1925 by one of Texas first Millionaires, John Henry Kirby.

The mansion is noted for hosting world dignitaries and US Presidents FDR, Herbert Hoover and George H.W. Bush.

Join us as we explore the 36 plus rooms that include the Mr. Kirby's bedroom, sunroom, Mrs. Kirby's bedroom, the famed thunder room, private balcony with downtown views, grounds, library with hidden panels and much, much more.

The Kirby Mansion is for sale and might be torn down, so don’t miss the possible last chance to see inside.