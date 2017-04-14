× HPD: Man shot and killed in Northshore area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday in the Northshore area.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Slumberwood Drive, where a man was shot several times. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a discharged firearm.

The victim’s mother drove him to the East Houston Regional Medical Center nearby. Once there, the man was airlifted to a second hospital where he later died.