× HPD: Man shot in back while walking in Third Ward

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Friday in the Third Ward. The shooting happened just outside the Tierwester Oaks apartments near the Texas Southern University campus.

The victim was headed toward a corner store around 12:30 a.m. when two young men approached him as he walked along Blodgett Street at Scott Street, investigators said.

One man tried to hit the victim in the head with a gun, but the victim ducked and he missed. The man then turned around and shot the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the victim or others involved are students at the university.

TSU police were also called to the scene and have helped in the investigation.