HPD: Robbers escape with ATM after smash-and-grab in Montrose area

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three men after a smash-and-grab at a gas station Friday morning in the Montrose area.

The men are accused of backing a stolen pickup truck into the Shell convenience store on Alabama Street at Montrose Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. The truck knocked over an ATM, which police said the men then climbed out of the vehicle and stole.

Investigators said there was one employee inside the store at the time. He was stocking the freezer and was not injured.

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned a few blocks away from the gas station, but the ATM was gone.

No guns were used in the robbery, police said.