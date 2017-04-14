Is your yoga class missing goats?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTTINGHAM, N.H.-- The latest craze sweeping the fitness world is yoga with goats.

Baby goats to be exact.

Visitors to Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire started taking the goat yoga classes about a week ago. It's gotten so much attention, they're already booked solid through June.

Sometimes it's hard to tell if the people like the yoga as much as the goats. And it's not just your leg muscles that get a good workout. Participants say their faces are generally sore after a class from laughing and smiling so much.

It sounds like these baby goats have made friends, and yoga buddies, for life.