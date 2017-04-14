× Man charged with murder in D-Bar shooting believed to be hiding out in Louisiana

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed another man at a popular night spot in Houston’s Third Ward.

Murder charges have been filed against Mark Joshua Hall, 28, who police believe may have fled the state.

According to Houston police, Hall was inside the D-Bar nightclub in the 4400 block of Dowling on Dec. 19, 2016 when he got into an argument with 39-year-old Untorio Japelle Jones.

During the argument, Hall produced a pistol from his waistband and fired multiple times at Jones, who died at the scene. Hall then fled immediately after the shooting.

Hall has relatives in Louisiana and is believed to be hiding out in that state.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.